Teenager Ryan Leese back with Telford Tigers

The young defender played 42 games for the Tigers’ first team last season, despite still being eligible for the under-18 team.

Last season he averaged 11 minutes per match on the ice, with head coach and general manager Tom Watkins hoping he will continue to develop.

Leese said “I was very grateful for the trust and support from my team-mates, coaches and the fans in my first season in senior hockey.

“I hope we can achieve big things this year and bring home some silverware.”

Leese first stepped up to senior hockey just 16 years old. Watkins describes him as having excellent composure, poise under pressure, and “a good first pass” to help the Tigers’ transition. “Last season was a solid introduction to this level, but we expect that development to continue further,” added Watkins. “Ryan will be working hard through the summer to improve his strength and conditioning which is a key part of his progression going into the new season.”

The Telford local finished last season with a “plus two” rating, meaning Tigers outscored their opposition by two goals during the season, whilst Leese was on the ice.