Legend Scott McKenzie to stay at Telford Tigers

The Tigers’ No.77 – the second highest points scorer in Telford history – has agreed a deal for the 2024/25 campaign.

He also took over as club captain last season, adding to his all-time points total with 88 more as Tigers narrowly missed out on the NIHL National League play-off final.

“I’m excited to be returning to the Tigers for another season,” said McKenzie. “It feels like I’ve been here forever and there genuinely isn’t anywhere else I’d want to play.

“I am fortunate to have great support from my wife Clarice and my daughter Billie who probably have to make the biggest sacrifice by not having me around for seven-eight months of the year. Their support is unwavering.

“I really feel like we have some good foundations to build from after two years of being mid-table.

“It’s definitely time for us to start climbing the league and make sure we are competing for silverware.

“The atmosphere in the rink last year was the best it’s been in a long time. Carry that on into next season and who knows, it could be a special one.”

Tom Watkins, Tigers’ head coach and general manager, added: “Scott has been a very valuable player for this club for a long time – he may be getting on in years but he still puts up seriously big numbers, scores big goals and makes big plays.

“A particular play springs to mind: that pass on the power play in the play-offs at home against the Raiders with the game tied 2-2 with 90 seconds left in the game.

“Not only does he have the awareness and vision to know exactly where Fin is, despite being pressured and despite Fin being behind him, but he puts it on a plate for an empty net and the game winner.

“He’s the only guy on the team to see that play, make that play – he has such a high hockey IQ and understanding.

“He is a clutch player, he’s scored and made many big goals for this team over the years.

“Sitting where he sits on the all-time scoring charts in the club’s history is a testament to that ability, dedication, commitment and loyalty.”