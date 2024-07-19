Import signing joins up with Telford

The 22-year-old forward – whose junior training took place in Switzerland – plundered 30 goals for Nottingham Lions last season.

And Tigers head coach Tom Watkins is excited by his potential. He said: “There are lots of plus points for bringing Zach to the club and adding him to the line-up for the new season.

“We have watched Zach closely in person and on video over a long period of time.

“Zach has skated with us pretty much every week to date over the summer which shows his desire to step up a level. We believe he has a strong skillset, tenacity and competitiveness to help us improve the team which is key in the role we require.

“He is a strong skater, has very good hands, good ability around the net to put up good numbers, but will also play with grit, energy and will be tough to play against.

“Of course this is a step-up for Zach, but I think this is a low risk, high reward signing for the club – he has a ton of potential and of course at only 22 years old he is still developing several areas of his game, but I’m very confident he will compliment and contribute to the success of the team positively.”

Yokoyama added: “I am really excited to be joining Telford Tigers for the upcoming season.

“I have only heard great things about the team, the staff, and the fans.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity and I am looking forward to helping the team win next year. I’m also eager to get back on the ice with my old teammate Louie Newell.”