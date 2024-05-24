Telford Tigers extend star's stay

After scoring 37 points in his first year in Shropshire the 25-year-old Scottish forward will now be with the club until 2026.

Ferguson said: “I enjoyed my first year and everyone made it comfortable for me coming in as a new player. We have a great locker room and I am looking forward to building on last season and bringing some silverware back to Telford.

“I can’t wait to see all the fans again and hopefully we can pack out the rink for our first night back.”

Head coach Tom Watkins said: “Every team needs a player like Harry, a guy that plays hard, plays with grit and energy.

“He has had a solid first season in Telford but speaking with Harry we both feel there is still more to come so I’m pleased to secure him for the next two seasons and watch that progression.

“He is a guy who can create space for others, paying the price around the front of the net and being a real pain in the backside when he is going hard on the forecheck.

“He was an integral part of our penalty kill which was such an important aspect of our team and contributed to the power play positively. I thought he was one of our top players during our playoff run, he really played to his strengths.”