Telford Tigers make first summer signing

The 31-year-old joins from Tigers’ NIHL National League rivals Bristol Pitbulls, where he contributed 44 points.

“I’m honestly so excited to come and play for Telford,” said Harding. “Speaking to Tommy (Watkins) has really shown me this is the type of team and culture I want to play for.

“I’ve been around the sport for a while and as I’m getting older, I just want to enjoy playing and be part of a group of players who have the same mindset and I feel Telford can offer me that. What Telford have achieved as a club and the reputation they have as an organisation has made it an easy decision. I look forward to getting started in September!”

Head coach Watkins added: “I’m delighted to bring Adam to Telford.

“He was not a name that I was looking at until he reached out to me and I’m very pleased he did.

“I think this is an excellent pick-up for us. He is at a great age, in excellent shape working as a personal trainer, brings lots of experience in the game, with four years in the Elite League, also playing at this level for a number of years putting up good numbers.

“Adam is a good two-way player, a centre – something we sorely missed last year when we lost Sam Watkins for the season – who can play in all situations, power play and penalty kill plus strong in the face off circle.

“Adam will come to play hard every night, he improves the team, makes those around him better and I think he will be an integral part of our team. I believe he is a very well respected player in the league.”