Telford Tigers seal another important deal

The 21-year-old enjoyed his best season since graduating from the junior set-up five years ago, chipping in with a career-best 45 goals.

Howells joins Brad Day and Rhodes Mitchell-King in staying on for at least the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.

“I’m really looking forward to the next couple of years,” he said. “The fans are amazing and have been very supportive to me.

“We have had success in recent years and winning the league a few years back was an unbelievable experience.

“Over the next two years I will try to bring back some more trophies to Telford.”

Head coach Tom Watkins added: “What excites me about Fin is he can and will still improve, he is still very young but took on a leadership role as an assistant captain last season, a role that I think will grow over time.

“He’s improving and developing all the time, his numbers have been excellent, he’s contributed offensively playing on our top two lines and making up a very successful power play unit.

“I think we can expect more from Fin, he likes to challenge himself and I like to challenge him and from the conversations we have had he feels he is capable of more.

“At 21, there is a lot more to come from him, he’s developing his game, becoming a more two-way player and when we lost Sam (Watkins) for the season, he moved from his natural position from the wing and took on the responsibility of playing through the middle at centre in a role I thought he adjusted to well.

“It’s such a different position, comes with lots more responsibility but having had that experience will be invaluable. A very important re-signing for the club, a Telford kid playing for Telford Tigers. Don’t underestimate the importance of that.”