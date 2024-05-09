Tigers secure key players for the next two seasons

Defender Rhodes Mitchell-King and netminder Brad Day have both committed their futures to the Tigers until at least the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

The contract extensions come swiftly on the back of the Tigers’ heartbreaking and controversial overtime defeat in the NIHL National League play-off semi-finals.

And Mitchell-King is targeting more next year under head coach Tom Watkins.

“After two good seasons at Telford, I’m happy to be back working with Tom and the rest of the Tigers organisation for another two years,” he said. “I feel like I am improving each year and can’t wait to get back on the ice for the new season.”

Watkins added: “Rhodes had a great season and logged some serious minutes for us.

“Despite being only 20, he stepped up when we lost Danny Rose for the season in the first game and we have leant on him heavily.

“He’s never taken a night off, plays with a lot of consistency and is one of the key players we rely on game after game.

“I think what excites me about Rhodes is he can and will still improve, he’s got lots of upside and we are delighted he has committed to the club for two more seasons.”

Meanwhile, Day will continue to protect the net into a fifth and sixth season at the club.

“It’s a pleasure to play for Telford and each year I come back, I feel more and more comfortable and happy playing here,” he said. “I have enjoyed some fantastic nights and seasons in my time here, long may that continue.”

Watkins said: “Goaltending is without question the most important position in hockey and we all know how important Brad has been for our team.

“Without doubt one of the top goalies in the league, he has shown on several occasions he has the ability and composure to win having led us to several pieces of silver- ware.

“He can put in a performance to steal you a game with his solid positioning and reading of the game.

“He reads the puck off the stick very well and knows most guys shooting tendencies and has a very good record in shootouts.

“He is such a valuable member of the team on and off ice. He has great experience, understanding of the game and gives us a chance to win every night, a very important piece in our recruitment.

“To secure him as a Tiger for the next two years is massive for us.”