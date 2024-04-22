Tigers are tamed as the Wildcats storm to victory

A lone goal from man-of-the-match Fin Howells was not enough to stop the home side from cruising to victory in the National League Play-off Group B on Saturday at the Link Centre in Swindon.

But Watkins wants his side to remain focused and move on quickly from the hammering.

“That was a tough game and not one we want to dwell on too much as we have another big game next,” Watkins said.

“We have to regroup quickly and make sure we turn up with the required intensity, commitment and smarts that we have played in our previous play off games.”

Tigers travelled to Wiltshire for the final time this season seeking their their first win against the Wildcats this season.

Tigers had lost all five games between the clubs and knew that to guarantee a place in the Final Four next weekend, that at least one win over the weekend was needed.

Tigers made a slow start to the game and the first period was one to forget. Swindon dominated and the only surprise was that it took them so long to take the lead.

Jesse Sutton was called for elbowing 11 minutes into the period and Gael Lubwele scored on the subsequent power play. And 30 seconds later Aaron Nell had doubled the lead.

Another penalty cost Tigers when Deakan Fielder was called for delay of game allowing Lubwele to score his second of the period to put the home side three goals ahead.

Things did not get any better in the second period as a minute into it Swindon had a fourth goal when Steve Whitfield scored.

Telford finally got on the scoreboard in the 27thh minute when Sutton and Jaden Peca combined to set up Howells to score what would be the only goal of the game for Tigers.

But Reed Sayers added two more for the hosts to make it 6-1.

Telford head to their final home game of the season needing a win to guarantee a place in the semi finals.