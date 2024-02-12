Telford Tigers’ winning streak is ended in overtime defeat

Tigers took the lead in the opening minute of the second period when Fin Howells tapped into an empty net from Scott McKenzie’s unselfish low feed.

Their lead lasted just 40 seconds as Duncan Spiers restored parity for Peterborough.

Tom Watkins, who returned to the bench after completing a two-game suspension, had to contend with several absentees.

Aidan Wilson, Jake Price, Lucas Price, Joe Aston, James Smith and Archie Hazeldine were all missing for the Tigers.

Three minutes later, Telford retook the lead through McKenzie, who added the finishing touches to a well-crafted move, after Howells and Luca had combined effectively.

Telford felt they should’ve had a penalty when Jaden Peca was caught by Ralfs Circenis, and there frustration was compounded as Peterborough levelled proceedings at the other end with Tom Norton scoring from a power play.

The rollercoaster affair took another twist when the Phantoms took the lead for the first time through Circenis.

Tigers equalised five minutes before the end of the second period with Howells firing home from close range.

But Luke Ferrara restored Peterborugh’s lead as the second period drew to a close.

Ferrara then doubled his tally and Peterbough’s lead with a low shot into the bottom corner at the start of the second period.

Telford reduced the deficit when Peca won a puck battle on the Phantoms’ blue line before slamming a venomous shot into the roof of the net.

And Jesse Sutton completed the comeback in the final five minytes of the third period when his shot from the top of the right circle crept past Peterborough goalkeeper Jodan Marr.

Tigers survived a late Peterborough power play, as they dug in to force overtime.

However, Phantoms broke away immediately and Ferrara kept his composure to complete his hat-trick and deliver the decisive strike 14 seconds into overtime.

Telford gained a point but Peterborough, who have won all four meetings between the two sides, climbed seven points clear of them in fifth.