Tigers mauled by the Wildcats

Tigers had gone behind in the second minute of the game to an Aaron Nell goal but hit back a minute later with a long-range shot from Nick Oliver.

But Swindon scored three goals in the first five minutes of the second period, through Russell Cowley, Glenn Billing and Gael Lubwele.

Midway through the period Tigers conceded a fifth goal when Reed Sayers netted.

Lucas Price narrowed the deficit with a goal and was closely followed by a Vladimir Luka trademark slapshot goal. Tigers’ Jesse Sutton missed a penalty shot – and that spelled doom for the visitors as Swindon scored again through Chris Jones before Nell sealed victory with Swindon’s seventh goal.