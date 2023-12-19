Barry Holyhead says Telford Tigers have got to learn from their errors

Tigers led three times in Slough, but ultimately fell to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Vladimir Luka opened the scoring midway into the second period when he was found unmarked by Scott McKenzie.

Bees equalised against the run of play with 30 seconds of the period left, as Stuart Mogg beat Brady Day with a slap shot from distance.

Finn Howells restored Telford’s lead early in the third period, although Bees fought back again when Adam Rosbottom fired into the roof of the net.

Tigers finished the third period ahead as McKenzie turned goalscorer, but Bees inflicted a late blow with Gianni Vitali’s last-gasp equaliser sending the game to overtime. And Marcel Balaz compounded Telford’s misery with the Bees’ decisive goal.

Assistant Holyhead, who filled in for head coach Tom Watkins, was disappointed not to convert their dominance into maximum points.

“It was a disappointing result after spending most of the game in the ascendancy,” Holyhead said. “We were in a great position to take the win tonight but a few bounces went against us and to concede so late in the game was tough to take.

“We have to be better when in the lead and learn from our mistakes. We have taken two points this weekend but could have had all four points.”