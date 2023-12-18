Raiders leave with spoils from overtime encounter with Telford Tigers

Harry Ferguson fired the Tigers into a fourth-minute lead after his initial effort was saved by goalkeeper Matt Smital and deflected into the net off a Raiders defender.

Raiders were level two minutes later when Adam Laishram converted the rebound from Jake Sylvester’s saved effort.

And Raiders scored twice in 30 seconds through Zack Milton and Sylvester to provide the visitors with a two-goal cushion after an eventful opening 12 minutes.

The Tigers were without head coach Tom Watkins, who was away with GB under-20s, as assistant Barry Holyhead stepped in.

The second period opened with a remarkable 30 seconds for the home side. Jesse Sutton won a face-off and the puck landed perfectly for Vladimir Luka to smash home to reduce the deficit.

Immediately from the restart Tigers were level. Jaden Peca sent Ferguson in on goal and he sent Smital the wrong way and coolly finished with a low shot to draw the sides level

Raiders regained the upper hand after calling a time out with two goals in quick succession.

Sylvester scored his second when the puck broke to him during a goalmouth scramble, and Callum Wells took aim from distance to add a fifth just 10 seconds after the restart.

With defending by both teams seeming optional, Tigers pulled a goal back with five minutes of the period left. Louie Newell was allowed the freedom of the rink to skate in on goal and send a low shot in off the post to give Telford hope of a comeback.

Five minutes into the third period, Telford were level.

Sutton controlled the puck behind the Raiders’ goal and waited for the perfect moment to send it in front where Fin Howells was waiting to smash it past Smital.

Telford had a glorious chance to win the game early in the extra period when Sutton was tripped as he was about to shoot on goal and a penalty shot was awarded.

However, Sutton’s shot went wide of the goal and the game continued.

But the contest would end in disappointment as Riley MacRae’s strike secured victory for Raiders in overtime.