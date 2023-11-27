Toothless Telford Tigers beaten at home

In their only fixture of the weekend, Tigers went down 4-1 last night having won their previous three matches.

Tigers fell behind in the opening minute of the contest when Aaron Nell scored for the visitors. They then conceded two further goals in the opening period with Sam Bullas and Gael Lubwele taking advantage of some disappointing defending to put the Wildcats firmly in control of the game.

Jaden Peca hit back for Telford with his first goal for the club in the second period but Nell scored his second of the game shortly after to restore Swindon’s three goal lead.

A goalless third period saw the visitors seal the points and the home side fall to defeat in what was a lacklustre performance from the Tigers.