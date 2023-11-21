Perfect day for Brad as Telford Tigers shut out the Pitbulls

Day kept a clean sheet, while his team-mates bagged seven at the other end in a convincing victory over Bristol – 24 hours after an 8-1 win away at the same opposition.

And after the game, Watkins said: “I’m delighted with the win, the two points and of course the shut out which is a huge testament to the quality Brad brings to the team.

“He was outstanding all weekend, he was the difference in both games and to register close to a 50-shot shut out is very impressive.

“I guess the part I’m frustrated with us is giving up nearly 50 shots, that’s a lot to give up any night let alone at home.

“Nonetheless, it is a four-point weekend and three straight wins for us so I am pleased with that.”

Jaden Peca boosted the squad by returning after serving a two-game suspension.

Having won convincingly in Bristol in the previous game between the teams, Tigers were keen to get off to a good start and were ahead midway through the opening period.

Jesse Sutton won a battle behind the Bristol goal and sent the puck in front for Vladimir Luka to hammer home.

The game in Telford was similar to the game in Bristol the previous day with Bristol creating plenty of chances, but unable to finish them or being stopped by Day, who was in top form. The second period saw Tigers take the game away from the visitors.

Louie Newell set up Fin Howells, who shot in off the post to double the hosts’ lead.

A minute later, Tigers had a third goal, with Newell scoring from close range with a low shot past Bristol netminder Ben Norton.

Telford were then awarded a penalty shot when Sutton was impeded as he was about to shoot at goal. Sutton took the penalty shot and cooly shot low past Norton for Tigers’ fourth goal.

Telford added a fifth goal shortly after with a terrific stretch pass by Deakan Fielder, sending Connor Lee in on goal, allowing the young forward to shoot over Norton.

The final goal of the period was scored by Sutton after Luka sent him in on goal and for the second time in the game the Canadian import forward beat Norton with a low shot.

Bristol never gave up and had plenty of efforts on Day’s goal, but the experienced Tigers netminder was not going to be beaten and stopped everything that was thrown at him during the game.

Scott McKenzie got the goal his performance deserved late in the third period, getting the final touch during a goalmouth scramble to force the puck over the line.

And that secured Telford a four-point weekend – taking their winning run to three games.