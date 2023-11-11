Telford Tigers eyeing a return to form
Telford Tigers look to end a run of four straight defeats and climb back up the NIHL National Division this weekend.
Tom Watkins’ men have endured a tough couple of weekends and are without a win since October 21 after defeats to MK Lightning, twice, Peterborough Phantoms and Leeds Knights, all above them in the standings.
Tigers, in sixth, are on the road at fourth-placed Bees in Berkshire tonight for a 6.30pm face off.
Bees won a remarkable clash in Telford 7-6 in overtime in September.
And Tigers return to home ice at the town’s ice rink – where they have won three from seven games his season – tomorrow evening for a home tussle against Sheffield Steeldogs (6pm).
As things stand, the Steeldogs sit directly beneath and trail Tigers by just a a single point.