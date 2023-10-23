Telford Tigers suffer a setback at home

After winning in a penalty shoot-out in Romford against Raiders on Saturday, Tigers returned to home ice but ended the game with a narrow 3-2 loss in front of their own supporters.
The visitors took the lead with a power play goal from James Griffin and then scored a second through Ross Green.
Tigers hit back though with a power play goal from Rhodes Mitchell-King.
And, with three minutes of the second period left, Telford were level with a brilliant wrap around goal from Jesse Sutton.
But the only goal of the third period was scored by Lightning’s Harry Gulliver to win the game for Milton Keynes.