Telford Tigers suffer a setback at home

After winning in a penalty shoot-out in Romford against Raiders on Saturday, Tigers returned to home ice but ended the game with a narrow 3-2 loss in front of their own supporters.

The visitors took the lead with a power play goal from James Griffin and then scored a second through Ross Green.

Tigers hit back though with a power play goal from Rhodes Mitchell-King.

And, with three minutes of the second period left, Telford were level with a brilliant wrap around goal from Jesse Sutton.