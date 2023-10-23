Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford Tigers suffer a setback at home

By Russell YoullTelford TigersPublished: Comments

Hexagon Telford Tigers failed to make it a double-winning weekend as they tasted defeat at home to Milton Keynes Lightning last night at Telford Ice Rink.

After winning in a penalty shoot-out in Romford against Raiders on Saturday, Tigers returned to home ice but ended the game with a narrow 3-2 loss in front of their own supporters.

The visitors took the lead with a power play goal from James Griffin and then scored a second through Ross Green.

Tigers hit back though with a power play goal from Rhodes Mitchell-King.

And, with three minutes of the second period left, Telford were level with a brilliant wrap around goal from Jesse Sutton.

But the only goal of the third period was scored by Lightning’s Harry Gulliver to win the game for Milton Keynes.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News