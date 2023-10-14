Notification Settings

Telford Tigers visit old rivals Sheffield Steeldogs

Telford Tigers

Telford Tigers take on old rivals Sheffield Steeldogs in the NIHL National League tonight.

Perennial title rivals, the Tigers and the Steeldogs meet at Ice Sheffield this evening (6.30pm).

And then the Tigers are back in action on home ice tomorrow when the Hull Seahawks visit Telford Ice Rink for a 6pm start.

Telford have won three of their last four matches – most recently 5-2 triumph over Solway Sharks last weekend.

