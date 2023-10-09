Vladimir Luka is hat-trick hero for Tigers

Luka scores

After losing away in Peterborough the previous evening, Tigers needed to get back on track and made a great start to the game with three goals in the opening period from Fin Howells and Vladimir Luka (two), before Craig Peacock pulled a goal back for the Sharks in the final minute of the period.

Early in the second period, the Sharks scored again through John Dunbar, but Telford’s Luka scored a third power play goal of the night to complete his hat-trick and see Tigers regain a two goal lead at the end of the second period.