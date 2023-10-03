Brad Day’s heroics sets platform for Telford Tigers

Brad Day

The Tigers followed up Saturday’s overtime win against Raiders by winning a penalty shootout at Hull Seahawks in the NIHL National League.

Telford netminder Brad Day was the hero as he kept Hull at bay, while Vladimir Luka and Scott McKenzie scored in the 2-2 draw – before Luka netted the crucial decisive sudden death shot in the shootout.

Watkins said: “What an effort – they don’t ask how, just ask how many!

“We hung on in there at times and Brad (Day) backstopped us to a big win.

“The team dug deep for one another. I’m really enjoying coaching this group, they are a first-class group of people who are buying in and playing for each other.

“In three weeks we’ve built a very good team spirit, a strong bond.

“We’re missing some key players right now, but we are playing with a lot of heart and commitment and as a coach I can’t ask for any more than that.”

Ricky Plant was added to the list of players unavailable for the game and the team coach was late arriving at the rink due to traffic on the way to Hull, forcing the start of the game to be delayed. A close opening period saw only one goal scored and that belonged to the hosts, with Emil Svec scoring on the break away.

The game was played on the edge – with Bobby Chamberlain and Deakan Fielder given five-minute penalties for fighting – and Tigers equalised midway through the second period with Fin Howells sending a pass to Luka, who smashed the puck past Jordan McLaughlin in the Hull goal.

Early in the third period, Tigers had the lead of the game when McKenzie skated through and slammed the puck into the roof of the net.