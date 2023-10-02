Telford Tigers roar to a four-point weekend

Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins

Tigers were behind in the first period after Emil Svec scored a short handed goal for the hosts. Tigers hit back in the second period when Fin Howells set up Vladimir Luka for the equaliser.

Scott McKenzie gave the visitors the lead with a shot into the roof of the net early in the third period.

A late equaliser for Hull scored by Bobby Chamberlain sent the game to overtime.

With a scoreless overtime period the contest went to a penalty shoot out.

McKenzie for Tigers and Bobby Young for Hull were the only scorers in the first five takers for each team, sending the shoot out into sudden death.