Telford Tigers roar to a four-point weekend

Telford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers beat Hull Seahawks on penalty shots to secure a four-point weekend.

Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins
Tigers were behind in the first period after Emil Svec scored a short handed goal for the hosts. Tigers hit back in the second period when Fin Howells set up Vladimir Luka for the equaliser.

Scott McKenzie gave the visitors the lead with a shot into the roof of the net early in the third period.

A late equaliser for Hull scored by Bobby Chamberlain sent the game to overtime.

With a scoreless overtime period the contest went to a penalty shoot out.

McKenzie for Tigers and Bobby Young for Hull were the only scorers in the first five takers for each team, sending the shoot out into sudden death.

Luka scored for Tigers and Brock Bartholomew missed for Hull, sending Telford home winners.

Telford Tigers
