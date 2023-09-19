Telford Tigers warm up with victory on their home ice

Telford Tigers

Ahead of the return of the NIHL National League this weekend, Tigers were beaten 8-2 on the road Saturday night, but bounced back to winning ways with a 6-3 success on Sunday.

Vladimir Luka (two), Sam Watkins, Harry Ferguson, Fin Howells and Scott McKenzie were Telford’s goalscorers.

Head Coach Tom Watkins said: “I think it took us a while to get going on Sunday night, which was similar to Saturday night, but it’s always difficult early doors in any game.

“We were a little fortunate with some of the calls that went our way, but we did a good job of changing the momentum, which got our feet going much better in the second and third periods and grew in confidence.

“We are still trying to find the right balance in the lines and I made an alteration after the first period which seems to benefit us.”

Telford announced prior to the game that import signing Brady Heppner would no longer be joining the club this season, as due to an injury he has been forced to retire from the sport. Tigers were also without Nick Oliver and Zane McKenzie.

But they made the perfect start when Luka scored in the second minute to put the hosts ahead. The Phantoms fired back shortly after with an equaliser from Luke Ferrara.

Late in the period, McKenzie was called for hooking, giving the visitors a power play. Within a minute the Phantoms were ahead. Martin Susters with the go-ahead goal to leave Peterborough ahead at the break.

Tigers played well in the second period and scored four unanswered goals. Luka scored his second of the game with a power play goal. Within a minute Tigers were ahead, with a goal from Watkins.

Howells then scored to increase the lead to two and was closely followed by a goal from Ferguson.

Late in the period Lukas Sladkovsky pulled a goal back for Peterborough.