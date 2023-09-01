Telford Tigers welcome back Supa man after serious injury

Filip Supa Picture: Steve Brodie

The Slovakian forward is set to make an extraordinary comeback after a serious injury in October kept him sidelined for the majority of last season.

But the long road to recovery is set to culminate with him stepping back on to the ice this campaign.

“I am not going to lie, it’s been tough getting through it,” said Supa. “I couldn’t do much for about 2

months after the operation and it was really frustrating sometimes.

“The number one challenge was not being able to play ice hockey, so I watched lots of games online and I was still following our team through the season. I was really worried that I wouldn’t be able to play again as the pain was really bad and I couldn’t even do a simple leg raise, but I stuck with my rehab and I recently got through a full training session on ice.”

During the 2021/22 season, Supa put up an average of 2.3 points per game, cementing his end-of-season accolade for Tigers 2 forward of the year.

By early October last season, he had secured an average of 1.5 points per game before the forward was struck with injury.

And he is really looking forward to being back in a Tigers shirt, and hopefully bringing success back to the Laidler League play-off and cup champions from last season: “The last two seasons were unreal for the team – we won the league in 21/22, play-offs and cup last season – and I believe we can push a little bit more and win the treble this season.”

Team-mates, coaches and fans alike are eager to see the return of Supa, including Tigers 2 coach Scott McKenize, who said: “Filip had a tough year last season. A major lower body injury kept him off the ice for the majority of the season.

“After a lot of hard work in the gym and a good pre-season behind him, it will be great to get Filip back into the line-up.