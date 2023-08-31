Charlie Hammerton makes return to Telford Tigers 2

Charlie Hammerton

The 30-year-old brings experience of playing in both NIHL 1 and 2 having previously played for Solihull Barons, Coventry Blaze NIHL as well as a previous stint with Tigers.

Hammerton’s first period with the Telford Tigers was nothing short of spectacular – in 2017/18 he delivered a staggering 65 points in just 30 games.

Having left Tigers to explore other career goals, including copeting in European cross-fit competitions he has returned to his first love.

Asked what made him decide to return, Hammerton said: “I skated over the summer with some of the lads after a bit of a break from hockey and to no surprise got the bug again! The team has a great group of lads who I’ve played with in juniors right through to senior hockey, and I felt like it was the right group to return with.”

Asked what his goals are for the coming season, he added: “I’d just like to chip in where I can to build on the successful campaign they had last season and do what I can to try to help towards the goals of the team.”

Telford Tigers 2 Coach Dougie Wildman is delighted to have Charlie back, adding: “We’d like to welcome Charlie back to the Tigers following a spell away from hockey.

“Through knowing him for a good few years it was an easy decision and seeing him back on the ice for practice it looked like he’d had hardly any time off.