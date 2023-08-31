Charlie Hammerton makes return to Telford Tigers 2

The 30-year-old brings experience of playing in both NIHL 1 and 2 having previously played for Solihull Barons, Coventry Blaze NIHL as well as a previous stint with Tigers.
Hammerton’s first period with the Telford Tigers was nothing short of spectacular – in 2017/18 he delivered a staggering 65 points in just 30 games.
Having left Tigers to explore other career goals, including copeting in European cross-fit competitions he has returned to his first love.
Asked what made him decide to return, Hammerton said: “I skated over the summer with some of the lads after a bit of a break from hockey and to no surprise got the bug again! The team has a great group of lads who I’ve played with in juniors right through to senior hockey, and I felt like it was the right group to return with.”
Asked what his goals are for the coming season, he added: “I’d just like to chip in where I can to build on the successful campaign they had last season and do what I can to try to help towards the goals of the team.”
Telford Tigers 2 Coach Dougie Wildman is delighted to have Charlie back, adding: “We’d like to welcome Charlie back to the Tigers following a spell away from hockey.
“Through knowing him for a good few years it was an easy decision and seeing him back on the ice for practice it looked like he’d had hardly any time off.
“We’re excited to see how he shakes the rust off and fits back into the line up this year.”