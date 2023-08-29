Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teen Telford Tiger Ryan Leese makes step up

By Russell YoullTelford TigersPublished: Comments

Teenager Ryan Leese will be making the step up to join Telford Tigers’ senior sides this season having impressed for their junior side.

Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins has been impressed
Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins has been impressed

The 16-year-old will be on the roster for both Telford Tigers and Telford Tigers 2 sides.

Last season saw the 16-year-old play for both Tigers U16s and Mercians U18s where he picked up an impressive 56 points across 27 games.

For the upcoming season, Leese will be seen on both Tigers benches, fulfilling the new roster requirements at NIHL National level whilst also developing his skills set in the Laidler league. He said: “I’m very excited to get the season going, I believe training with both the Tigers 1 and Tigers 2 teams for the past year has made me feel a lot more confident going into the season. I feel ready to help the team to win games.”

Telford Tigers
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News