Teen Telford Tiger Ryan Leese makes step up

For the upcoming season, Leese will be seen on both Tigers benches, fulfilling the new roster requirements at NIHL National level whilst also developing his skills set in the Laidler league. He said: “I’m very excited to get the season going, I believe training with both the Tigers 1 and Tigers 2 teams for the past year has made me feel a lot more confident going into the season. I feel ready to help the team to win games.”