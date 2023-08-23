Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Testimonial for Telford Tigers legend Tom Watkins

By George BennettTelford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers held a special event to pay tribute to their longest-serving coach Tom Watkins.

Tom Watkins
Tom Watkins

Watkins has entered his 13th season at the club having starred as a player, player coach, coach, and his current role as head coach and general manager.

The evening featured teams, who were captained by current and former Tigers players: Scott McKenzie, Jack Silverthorn, Jonathan Weaver and Ricky Plant.

Watkins appeared for each team in turn with the top two sides progressing to a ‘Grand Final’.

Team McKenzie and Team Weaver went toe-to-toe in the final with the former securing victory, after Watkins opened the scoring.

Watkins then thanked the crowd for their support and received a rapturous applause.

He said: “I don’t even know where to start. All I can say is thank you to everyone who has been part of this fantastic event.”

The Tigers have also announced they will be retiring Watkins’ No. 20 shirt and will unveil a banner to mark his service to the club.

The final event of Tom’s testimonial year will be on September 2 at Cordingley Hall, Donnington, where a ‘Bonkers Bingo’ night will be held.

Telford Tigers
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News