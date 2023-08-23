Testimonial for Telford Tigers legend Tom Watkins

Tom Watkins

Watkins has entered his 13th season at the club having starred as a player, player coach, coach, and his current role as head coach and general manager.

The evening featured teams, who were captained by current and former Tigers players: Scott McKenzie, Jack Silverthorn, Jonathan Weaver and Ricky Plant.

Watkins appeared for each team in turn with the top two sides progressing to a ‘Grand Final’.

Team McKenzie and Team Weaver went toe-to-toe in the final with the former securing victory, after Watkins opened the scoring.

Watkins then thanked the crowd for their support and received a rapturous applause.

He said: “I don’t even know where to start. All I can say is thank you to everyone who has been part of this fantastic event.”

The Tigers have also announced they will be retiring Watkins’ No. 20 shirt and will unveil a banner to mark his service to the club.