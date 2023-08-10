Telford Tigers net new minder as Matty Bloor agrees move

Matty Bloor

The 19-year-old arrives at Telford after coming through the junior ranks in Nottingham and representing the Nottingham Lions over the last two seasons.

Bloor, who also appeared for the Nottingham Panthers several times in 2022/23 in the Elite League, will provide cover for No.1 Brad Day.

“I’m pleased to welcome Matty to the club and excited to see him between the pipes,” said Tigers head coach Tom Watkins.

“Brad Day has played just about every game in the past three seasons so it was very important for a number of reasons we added someone we feel can develop under Brad and help take on the responsibility to share the pressure of the role.

“Brad will be our number one but with Matty’s ability, athleticism and size I feel we have a goalie that will be an important addition to the team.”

Meanwhile, Tigers 2 have agreed deals with that will see three more players return.

Defencemen Liam Preece and Stephen Crowe will be back on the ice for the forthcoming season along with forward James Callagher.

Preece, 32, has been an integral part of the Tigers 2 defensive core and contributed towards winning silverware including the Laidler League title in 2022 as well as the 2023 League Cup and play-off title.

Callagher, 29, has played hockey in Shropshire since his junior days, icing for Telford Rockets and Telford Trojans. He made his senior Tigers debut in 2014 when he iced for the NIHL 2 roster.

Crowe, 30, has played the majority of his hockey at rivals Solihull Barons, appearing on rosters including Solihull Sabres, Solihull Knights and Barons.