Karol Jets set for 17th Telford Tigers season

Telford TigersPublished: Comments

Karol Jets will play into his 17th season at the Telford Tigers after signing on for the 2023/24 campaign.

Karol Jets (Picture Steve Brodie)
The 42-year-old Slovak will feature primarily for Tigers 2, where he will again look to be among the top 10 points scorers in the NIHL 2 divisions after notching 49 points last campaign.

Jets has iced in Telford ever since 2005, with the exception of one season where he joined local rivals Solihull Barons.

Telford Tigers 2 head coach Scott McKenzie said: “We are very lucky to be able to retain someone of Karol’s quality not only on the ice, but off the ice too.”

Dan Mitchell will also be returning to the Tigers next season for his sixth year with the club and second full-time with Tigers 2.

Coach’s player of the year Liam Bartholomew has also been announced part of the Tigers 2 roster this week.

