Telford Tigers' captain Jason Silverthorn set to take a break

Silverthorn will not play for the Tigers while he continues to recover from surgery he had undertaken last season.

In a message to fans, he said: “I wanted to address the question marks surrounding my surgery last season and the recovery period.

“I will be taking a step away from the game of hockey as a player until I get healthy and can make a more informed decision on my future.

“It would be selfish of me to ask Telford Tigers to commit to me playing at this point in time, as well as unfair on my family. I need to have the surgery and then re-evaluate my situation.”

He added: “I want to say thank you to the Tigers’ fans, Tigers organisation, my team-mates (past and present) and my family for the help and support since my injury.

“I wish Tom Watkins and all at Telford Tigers good luck with the start of the season and hopefully, when I’m healthy, I can return to help the club win more trophies!”

Head coach Tom Watkins said: “Jason has been an instrumental leader for this club on and off the ice.

“He has led from the front since the day he arrived with his professionalism, work ethic and talent, he’s been a contributor in the clubs successes, lifting multiple league and cup trophies.