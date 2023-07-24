Key duo are back on board with the Telford Tigers

Connor Keyes

Callum Griffin and Connor Keyes will be helping Tigers push for more honours following last term's double league cup and play-off winning success after agreeing new deals.

As a car salesman by day, Griffin has committed to balancing his work and hockey life for most of his senior hockey career.

First appearing in Telford through the junior system, Griffin went on to pull a senior Tigers jersey for over a decade before covid interrupted regular season of play.

Returning to play after covid, Griffin continued to be an integral part of the Tigers 2 set-up both on and off the ice and will now be returning for his ninth season with Tigers.

Meanwhile, Keyes will not only return as a defenceman, but will also be assistant captain for a further season alongside team-mate Ben Washburn.

The 28-year-old first took to the ice in Solihull appearing on the junior rosters for Solihull Barons and Knights through his late teen years. Keyes went on to have a spell at Coventry Blaze NIHL, where he iced for two full seasons before making the move to Telford Tigers early in the 2017/18 season.

Since then, he has not only been a solid addition to the Tigers 2 roster, but his presence is felt far beyond his on-ice duties.

As a now well established player at Telford, he now assumes a mentorship role for the younger players of the team, guiding them through