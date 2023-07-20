Telford Tigers 2 duo will do ‘whatever is required’ to help

Paul Davies (pic Steve Brodie)

Telford Tigers have announced terms have been agreed to retain Tigers 2 forwards Washburn and Davies for the 2023/24 season.

Assistant captain Washburn, 26, made his debut for the club back in 2014 and will return to the Tigers 2 side next season, while Davies, 36, prepares for his second season at the club.

“It feels like time has absolutely flown by,” said Washburn. He continued: “I feel incredibly lucky as I’ve loved every minute of the past eight years at Telford, to be back for a ninth is just as exciting as any of the other years.”

The forward was a regular in the team that won the championship in 2022, as well as featuring last season during Tigers’ cup and play-off double, and paid credit to the quality and togetherness in the dressing room.

“We have an amazing group of lads so to get back to seeing them multiple times a week and battling for each other is something I look forward to,” explained the 26-year-old. Telford Tigers 2 head coach Scott McKenzie commented on Washburn’s return: “When I think of what Ben brings to the team, I would describe him as a glue player.” McKenzie continued: “He’s someone that is committed, rarely misses practice, or games, puts the team first and is Telford Tigers through and through.”

Fellow returning forward Paul Davies also credited the squad’s camaraderie as the deciding factor in his return.

“The passion was clear to see through the whole season, each player seemed to be playing for each other and for the logo on the front of the jersey and not the name on the back. It makes for a great atmosphere week in week out,” Davies explained.

Looking to impart his knowledge and experience on the younger players in the squad, Davies said: “I hope to try and lead by example and show that hard work can sometimes be the difference in a game.”

McKenzie was equally pleased with the return of Davies, saying: “My expectation of what Paul would bring to the team was high, but I was pleasantly surprised with the impact he made.”