Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Joe Aston agrees a Telford Tigers return

By George BennettTelford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Joe Aston ahead of the forthcoming season.

Joe Aston (Steve Brodie)
Joe Aston (Steve Brodie)

Aston first joined the Tigers back in 2014.

He was involved in the double-winning team in 2020, and also helped the Tigers lift the league championship in 2022.

The forward was forced to step down from National League level last season due to work commitments, but is now able to return.

Aston scored 12 goals in 13 matches during the 2021-22 campaign, and Tigers head coach Tom Watkins is delighted to have him back on board.

Watkins said: “Getting Joe back playing at this level was a bit of surprise, but a good one for sure.

“We get a solid player we all know very well. He brings maturity, experience, more size, speed, and grit.

“He can chip in with goals, set the tone and play in a variety of situations.”

Telford Tigers
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News