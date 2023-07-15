Joe Aston agrees a Telford Tigers return

Joe Aston (Steve Brodie)

Aston first joined the Tigers back in 2014.

He was involved in the double-winning team in 2020, and also helped the Tigers lift the league championship in 2022.

The forward was forced to step down from National League level last season due to work commitments, but is now able to return.

Aston scored 12 goals in 13 matches during the 2021-22 campaign, and Tigers head coach Tom Watkins is delighted to have him back on board.

Watkins said: “Getting Joe back playing at this level was a bit of surprise, but a good one for sure.

“We get a solid player we all know very well. He brings maturity, experience, more size, speed, and grit.