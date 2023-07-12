Returning Jack Watkins wants to land a treble at Telford Tigers

Jack Watkins Pic: Steve Brodie

Watkins, brother of head coach Tom, is set to continue as a defenseman after spending most of his six years with the club as part of the forward line.

The 30-year-old insists Tigers will enter the new campaign hunting for NIHL National League success, as well as play-off joy that has previously eluded the club.

“Our goal every season is definitely to achieve the treble. We are more than capable of it and have come close in the past. Why not this year?” Watkins said.

Tigers struggled during spells last term but were able to rally late on and secure a play-off spot.

Watkins added: “Going through a challenging period like that during the season is always tough.

“Our mindset as a team was focused on winning and we managed to pull through. It was a combination of the belief that Tom instilled in us, the hard work put in, and the excellent recruitment.

“We were fortunate to bring in key players during our difficult period, and they added the strength and depth we needed. Weekly video analysis and constant self assessment helped us identify areas for improvement, both individually and as a team, which we then implemented in training and then during games.”

He has a more unique than most relationship with Tigers head coach and general manager Tom – his older brother.

Sam Watkins is Jack’s nephew and Tom’s son, completing the family feel.

“Honestly, It’s great to play for my big brother!” Jack smiled. “But when it comes to hockey, there’s no difference between playing for him and any other coach. He treats me just like the other guys on the team.

“Over the years, I feel he has significantly contributed to my game with his knowledge and ability to effectively communicate it.

“Now, as I transition to being a defensemen, I’m going to tap into that shiny head of his for that expertise even more!”