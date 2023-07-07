Notification Settings

Rhodes Mitchell-King makes return to Telford Tigers

By Nick Elwell

Telford Tigers have announced the return of defenseman Rhodes Mitchell-King for his second year at the club after joining last summer.

Rhodes Mitchell-King
Mitchell-King, from Warwick, made 52 appearances for the Tigers last season, also earning a GB under-20 call-up in that time.

The 20-year-old was awarded the club’s defenseman of the year award at the Tigers’ recent presentation evening and head coach Tom Watkins is pleased with his return.

He said: “Rhodes was a figurehead for our defensive core last season logging thirty minutes ice time nearly every night, playing on the power play and penalty kill units during big moments. He was a very good player for us last season and I’m expecting an even better player next year and I think that’s really exciting for us and him.”

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

