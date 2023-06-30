Telford Tigers team-mates just right for Jake Price

Jake Price (pic Steve Brodie)

Tigers have announced an agreement has been reached to retain the key defenseman for the 2023/24 season.

Price, 23, will play his third season at the club and was an ever-present in the Tigers team during the 2022/23 campaign.

He said: “I just believe we have a good core group of guys that know how to win and how to get the job done, and with it being the first place I played when I came back to England two seasons ago, I feel comfortable and consider it a big part of me now.” It was a season of ups and downs for the Tigers, who despite a run of nine winless games between November 20 and December 27 ended up in the play-offs in April, something Price says was a real achievement.

“I’d say the high point for me was beating Milton Keynes in the playoffs to go to Coventry,” explained the defenseman. “Just with all the hard work everyone put in that last month and seeing it pay off was special.”

Still only 23, Price is keen to continue his development at Tigers and build on his impressive performances last season.

Despite being a key defensive player for the side, he also contributed 17 points and is looking to improve his attacking play even more.

“In the last month or so in the season I felt like I started to get there as my game progressed, as it just comes with the experience,” he said. “I hope to get on the scoresheet more next season, but not at the expense of my defensive work, which is my main job.”

Tigers head coach Tom Watkins said: “I’m very pleased to bring Jake back again for his third season here. He got better as the season went on and formed a reliable defensive pairing with Danny Rose.”

He added: “Jake is someone I expect more from next season, we will be looking for him to play against the league’s top offensive players which I’m more than confident he can do if he plays with a solid defensive mindset.