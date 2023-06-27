Henry Adams back in the Telford Tigers family

Tom Watkins has re-signed Adams

Adams rejoined the Tigers midway through the 2022-23 season after starting the last campaign at rivals Sheffield Steeldogs.

The 21-year-old defender will return for his second full year at the club and will wear the number 36 shirt. After signing on the dotted line ahead of the new campaign, Adams insists he never had any doubts of committing his immediate future to the Tigers.

Adams said: “Initially it was for work reasons. I had just started an apprenticeship and I couldn’t cope with travelling up to Sheffield all the time.

“So the option to play in Telford was a great opportunity for me to play for a team closer to home.

“It was inevitable that I was coming back to Telford at some point as it’s my hometown club.

“There was never any doubt when Tommy asked me to re-sign. I was always going to come back.”

General manager Tom Watkins added: “Henry is another young local player that has the potential to keep improving which can only be a good thing for the club.

“He has the tools for sure to be a solid defender at this level, he’s got good size, strength and mobility with a decent overall skill set.

“All of those assets are redundant without a competitive nature, a solid work ethic and the ability to play with grit.