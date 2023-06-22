Zaine McKenzie's aim is win trophies with Telford Tigers

Zaine McKenzie (Picture: Panthers Images)

The Tigers signed the 19-year-old, who played for Milton Keynes Lightning last season, on a two-way contract with Nottingham Panthers on Friday.

Six-foot tall McKenzie played 53 games at National League level last season and is looking forward to his time with the Tigers as he aspires for a triumphant time with them.

He said: “I’ve only heard good things about the club and want to come somewhere new where I can show what I have to offer and hopefully win some silverware with the Tigers family.

“I feel it was the right time for me to start a new chapter and Telford Tigers appealed to me, so I’m excited for this upcoming season.”

“I’m a hard worker with a love and passion for the game, I will work hard on and off the ice.

“I take pride in being a good teammate and sticking to structures and systems within my game.

“Every year I want to improve all round as a person and player. So I buy into the organisation I’m with and try to improve in every area possible to improve my overall game.

“My aims next season are to develop my game to the next level and win some silverware with the Tigers.”

McKenzie has represented Great Britain on several occasions at U20 level, something which the 19-year-old is extremely proud of.

“Playing for my country was the biggest honour I’ve had so far playing hockey,” said the new Tigers forward.

“The feeling is surreal and something I will cherish for a lifetime.

“Pulling on that jersey for your country is something that I didn’t take lightly. It was an experience of a lifetime.”

Tigers’ new signing has also given thanks to his new side saying: “I want to say a big thank you to the organisation as a whole for bringing me on board.