Teen ace Zaine McKenzie joins Telford Tigers

The 19-year-old forward played for Milton Keynes Lightning last season and joins the Tigers after playing 53 games at National League level.

Six-foot tall McKenzie from Coventry has also represented Great Britain at U20 level and Tigers head coach and general manager Tom Watkins is delighted with the signing.

He said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Zaine to the club.

“I tried very hard to sign Zaine last summer but he chose another option.

“He’s a player that I’ve seen progress through the junior ranks, playing conference and being part of several junior national teams.

“He’s got a good solid skill set, good size, skates well and he’s capable of adding some offence which he showed in his time with the Bees the season before last.