Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teen ace Zaine McKenzie joins Telford Tigers

Telford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers have announced the signing of Zaine McKenzie on a two-way contract with Nottingham Panthers for the 2023/24 season.

The 19-year-old forward played for Milton Keynes Lightning last season and joins the Tigers after playing 53 games at National League level.

Six-foot tall McKenzie from Coventry has also represented Great Britain at U20 level and Tigers head coach and general manager Tom Watkins is delighted with the signing.

He said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Zaine to the club.

“I tried very hard to sign Zaine last summer but he chose another option.

“He’s a player that I’ve seen progress through the junior ranks, playing conference and being part of several junior national teams.

“He’s got a good solid skill set, good size, skates well and he’s capable of adding some offence which he showed in his time with the Bees the season before last.

“I really like his attitude, he’s shown desire and commitment to developing further, spending time training with the Nottingham Panthers on a two way contract last year.”

Telford Tigers
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News