Teen ace Zaine McKenzie joins Telford Tigers

The 19-year-old forward played for Milton Keynes Lightning last season and joins the Tigers after playing 53 games at National League level.
Six-foot tall McKenzie from Coventry has also represented Great Britain at U20 level and Tigers head coach and general manager Tom Watkins is delighted with the signing.
He said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Zaine to the club.
“I tried very hard to sign Zaine last summer but he chose another option.
“He’s a player that I’ve seen progress through the junior ranks, playing conference and being part of several junior national teams.
“He’s got a good solid skill set, good size, skates well and he’s capable of adding some offence which he showed in his time with the Bees the season before last.
“I really like his attitude, he’s shown desire and commitment to developing further, spending time training with the Nottingham Panthers on a two way contract last year.”