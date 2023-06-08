Harry Ferguson vows to hit the goalscoring trail at Telford Tigers

Harry Ferguson Pic: Al Goold

Ferguson was unveiled as the Tigers’ latest signing on Wednesday and will wear the number 41 shirt.

The 24-year-old will spend the 2023-24 campaign with the Tigers after spending the previous two seasons in Scotland with Glasgow Clan.

He had arrived in Glasgow in 2021 with an impressive record having contributed 12 goals and 12 assists in 45 matches in the NIHL National League in 2019-20.

However, Ferguson found the net just once in 106 Elite Ice Hockey League appearances across his two years with the Clan.

After struggling to replicate the attacking exploits he showcased at Milton Keynes with the Clan, Ferguson is aiming to hit the goalscoring trail once again following his switch to the Tigers.

“I play quite a physical game. I like to play down low in the corners and in front of the net the tough places to go on the ice,” Ferguson said. “I also know I can put the puck in the net and hopefully I can bring that side of my game out this year.

“During my time in the Elite League I was very focused on developing the defensive side of my game, knowing where to be, learning to read the game better defensively and being on the good side of the puck.

“This year I want to bring that with me and try to develop my offensive side, being strong and taking the puck to the net, making smart offensive plays with line mates and scoring more.”

The Tigers have enjoyed a golden period since the foundation of the NIHL National League in 2019.

They won the league title during the competition’s inaugural campaign, and lifted the league crown for a second successive season in 2022 after the 2021-22 season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When comparing the differences between the Elite League and National League, Ferguson admitted the former can be ruthless in its nature.

Nevertheless, Ferguson is certain that he is returning to a stronger league than the one he left back in 2021, and is relishing the challenge of helping propel the Tigers back into contention for the league title.

Ferguson added: “My aims for next season are to come in and try bring a positive impact to the team.

“I want to bring some competitiveness to the rink on practice days and game days and do my best to help drive us on forward and to be competing in every game we play.

“That way the club will be towards the top of the table and competing for honours.

“Playing between the two leagues, each league brings different challenges for me.

“The Elite League is very systematic and every mistake you make can lead to a goal against you.