Telford Tigers go north for new forward

Telford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers have announced the signing of forward Harry Ferguson for the 2023-24 season.

Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins
The 24-year-old spent the last two seasons at Glasgow Clan and amassed 116 appearances for the club.

Ferguson also previously played for Milton Keynes Lightning and Edinburgh Capitals.

Telford Tigers head coach and general manager Tom Watkins said: “Signing Harry is a very wel-come boost, it’s a big lift for me and certainly improves the team.

“To be truthful, I didn’t expect to get him and have been tracking Harry now since prior to Christmas last year.

“We’ve spoken many times and always felt really positive about all our conversations. He’s been very professional and honest throughout and we picked up our discussions toward the back end of the last season. I think the key with the recruitment is patience and timing.”

