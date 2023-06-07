Telford Tigers go north for new forward

Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins

The 24-year-old spent the last two seasons at Glasgow Clan and amassed 116 appearances for the club.

Ferguson also previously played for Milton Keynes Lightning and Edinburgh Capitals.

Telford Tigers head coach and general manager Tom Watkins said: “Signing Harry is a very wel-come boost, it’s a big lift for me and certainly improves the team.

“To be truthful, I didn’t expect to get him and have been tracking Harry now since prior to Christmas last year.