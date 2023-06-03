Sam Watkins re-signs for Telford Tigers

The son of head coach and general manager Tom, Watkins will return in the number 25 shirt for the 2023/24 campaign.
“Sam keeps improving,” said Tom. “At still only 19, he is another that continues to impress, develop and I’m expecting further progression from him again this season.
“He has high-end hockey IQ, plays a solid 200 foot game as a natural centre who is very reliable defensively and composed on the puck.
“He does all the little things very well, parts of the game that might go unnoticed to some but certainly appreciated by his team-mates, who acknowledged that contribution with a players’ player award for last season.”