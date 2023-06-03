Sam Watkins re-signs for Telford Tigers

Sam Watkins

The son of head coach and general manager Tom, Watkins will return in the number 25 shirt for the 2023/24 campaign.

“Sam keeps improving,” said Tom. “At still only 19, he is another that continues to impress, develop and I’m expecting further progression from him again this season.

“He has high-end hockey IQ, plays a solid 200 foot game as a natural centre who is very reliable defensively and composed on the puck.