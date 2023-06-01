Danny Rose insists re-signing for Telford Tigers was 'easy decision'

Telford Tigers' Danny Rose. Picture: Steve Brodie

The defender, jointly awarded the players’ player of the year at the club awards ceremony last season, will play into his 11th season at the club.

And he is keen to right the wrongs of last campaign, which saw Telford fall well short of their own high standards.

“With it being my 11th year at the Tigers it was always an easy decision for me to re-sign,” he said. “Telford is a great club with the best coaching staff and fans. I love it here and couldn’t see myself playing anywhere else.

“For me personally, last season was very frustrating after winning trophies in recent years. We fell short to lots of injuries and results just didn’t go the way we wanted.

“We just never seemed to get the puck bounce our way and when things started to go wrong it was hard to break the cycle.”

Despite a poor season, Telford saved their best for the end-of-season play-offs, in which they narrowly lost in the semi-finals.

And Rose – who will wear the number 12 shirt – hopes to take that into 2023/24.

“With an extra import now in the league I think all teams will improve, but for us I think we just need to turn up every game and play as hard as we did for the play-offs,” he said. “We know there is a lot of talent in the room so there is no reason why we can’t improve.

“My goals/ambitions for the 23/24 season are to win the league, cup and play-offs! Why not? We always start the season aiming to win trophies.

“As always, thank you for your continued support and we will see you in September when we hope to have a strong roster that can compete for all the silverware.”

Head coach Tom Watkins added: “Danny Rose has developed into one of the league’s top D-men playing a key role for us in all areas.

“He is a solid competitor, plays hard, won’t back down from a challenge and can play a physical game when required.