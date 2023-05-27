Finley Howells can’t believe he’s set for his fifth year at Telford Tigers

Fin Howells Pic: Steve Brodie

The 20-year-old former Great Britain under-20 international has been with the Tigers since he was 16.

And Howells is looking to improve further after a best-ever goals tally of 35 during the 2022/23 campaign.

“It seems surreal to think this will be my fifth season with Telford,” he said. “My first season was when I turned 16 and I joined mid-season after I had just returned back from Canada. To sign again for the 2023/24 season feels great – I can’t wait to get going again for the club and the fans!”

Howells rose through the Tigers’ academy, who he joined in the 2015-16 season before spending a season in Canada with the Ontario hockey academy under-18 team.

He subsequently returned to his home town of Telford, where he has stayed since, breaking into the first team when in the 2018-19 season after excelling for the reserves.

Despite Tigers’ struggles in the NIHL National League last season, Howells had his best season to date goals-wise, and hopes for more in 2023/24. He said: “I will improve next year, I will be training hard in the gym through the summer to come back stronger and I have already set myself a target for the upcoming 2023/24 season.”

Tigers head coach Tom Watkins added: “I am delighted to get Fin back for another season – he is another young player that continues to improve.

“A career-high goals and points tally last season, which is to be expected when playing in a top-six role for the first time in his career, but doing that playing in a team that at times struggled for offence last year is a big accomplishment.

“It will be difficult to make many big strides in that point production so for Fin to improve his game it’s about making a difference to the game in other areas, playing away from the puck, bringing that tenacity we know he has, consistently.”

Howells, who will continue to wear the number 46 shirt, also spoke highly of team-mate Vladimir Luka – the only player to outscore him last season.

“It’s great to play with Kev,” he said. “We have a good friendship off the ice and chemistry on the ice – the guy is a sniper and very rarely misses the net. He has to be one of the most dangerous players in the league in front of the net.

“Hopefully we get a chance to be line mates again next season.”