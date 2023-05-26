Two more sign up for Telford Tigers

Howells will continue to wear the number 46 shirt and will start his fifth year with the club, while No.77 McKenzie is into his 11th year in total for the Tigers.

Both were heavily involved for Telford last season, with Howells enjoying his best campaign at senior level by notching 35 goals.

Howells said: “To score 35 goals felt great and to be second only to Kev (Vladimir Luka) was also something I didn’t expect.

“I always like to give myself a target and Tom gave me the chance with playing on the top two lines and power play unit, I was given the opportunity to achieve my goals for the season.”