Scott McKenzie close to retiring before new Telford Tigers deal

Scott McKenzie

The 36-year-old, who stood in as captain during an injury absence for Jason Silverthorn last season, first joined the team in 2010.

But he concedes he was close to calling it a day this year.

“Was I close this year? Probably,” said McKenzie. “I think if you’d asked me that question in November/December 2022 just before the resurgence of the team with the new players we bought in, I probably would’ve said yes, I’m really close.

“But then we finished strong to end the year, and I got the bug back. It’s the hope that kills you.

“I feel like as long as I’m able to help the team, I will keep playing at this level.”

McKenzie believes next season is up for grabs, as well, after the Tigers’ poor campaign still ended in the play-off semi-finals.

He said: “Next season is an absolute lottery. Players are moving around this summer, one team has left, new team coming in, add in another import to each team so we really have no idea how teams are going to do.”

McKenzie was promoted to the first team in 2012 after a successful loan spell with Manchester Phoenix. And even after multiple spells away from the Tigers at the likes of Manchester Storm, Hull Pirates and Deeside Dragons, he always found his way back to the Telford Ice Rink, where he will also continue his coaching role with the second team.

He added: “I love coaching the D2 team. They have really come a long way from two years ago.

“They’ve bought in to the way we want them to play, but more importantly the discipline within the group is fantastic.