Tom Watkins praises Telford Tigers’ efforts despite defeat

Telford Tigers head coach Tom Watkins - Picture by Steve Brodie

Going into the extra period at 3-3, net-minder Brad Day was unsighted for the winning goal which came from Lightning’s Liam Stewart.

But Watkins was encouraged by the Tigers display. He said: “It was a really solid road game and tremendous effort in every department.

The whole team competed on every shift, systematically we were very disciplined, made good decisions and were solid defensively.

“In the third period we got a lot of pucks into the danger zone and created a lot of scrambles within the goal crease and with the game tied at 3-3 we had a huge penalty kill which we managed very well.

“It was a huge effort from the team and we were unlucky not to take the win. I also have to add that we had great support from our travelling Tigers fans and we all very much appreciate the fans for making the trip and they were loud throughout the game which spurred us on.” Tigers continued to be without Corey Goodison and Deakan Fielder who was still suspended.

They were 2-1 down at the break with their solitary goal coming from Scott McKenzie,

But they equalised five minutes into the second period through a long range shot from Danny Rose.