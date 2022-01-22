Notification Settings

New-boy Bayley Harewood set for Telford Tigers debut

By Matt MaherTelford TigersPublished:

New signing Bayley Harewood is set to make his Telford Tigers debut in this weekend’s double-header with title rivals Swindon.

The Great Britain under-20s forward joined the Tigers earlier this month from Bracknell Bess on a two-way contract with Cardiff Devils. His availability this weekend is a huge boost to Telford head coach Tom Watkins, who will also welcome back Jason Silverthorn and Ricky Plant from injury.

The Tigers, who first travel to Swindon tonight (6.15pm) before hosting the Wildcats tomorrow (6pm), sit two points behind the leaders in the National League table but have two matches in hand.

Watkins said: “Having Bayley, Jason and Ricky available effectively gives us another forward line.

“We’ve picked up some really good results this season despite not having some key players available. I thought last weekend was the first time we looked a little tired.

“Having those three available will certainly help us in that respect. Bayley is a very exciting player who will provide us plenty of energy.”

Though Watkins admits this weekend offers either team a chance to steal a march on the other, he does not believe it will prove defining in the title race.

He explained: “There is still a lot of hockey to be played after this.

“That said, it is still a big weekend. When you are playing a team back-to-back there is always more on it. There is the opportunity for an eight-point swing if you can win both games.”

Telford Tigers
Sport
