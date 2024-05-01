An 'ice' gesture by Volvo Cars Shrewsbury team

Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, on Old Potts Way, is sponsoring the Telford Tigers by supplying the team with a Volvo XC40.

The car, which will be fully serviced throughout the 12-month sponsorship, will help the team travel in style between matches.

Formed in 1985, the Tigers are a National Ice Hockey League team based at Telford Ice Rink, and represent Shropshire across the nation.

Tom Watkins, Head Coach at the Telford Tigers, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Volvo Cars Shrewsbury for this generous sponsorship – it’s been fantastic to build our relationship over the last few years as the Tigers have gone from strength to strength.

“The XC40 is a great car and we’re delighted to be among the first to experience it! Like the car itself, we’re off to an electrifying start to the season with this welcome addition to the club.”

Chris Carr, Managing Director of Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, said: “We’re delighted to have supported Telford Tigers for the fifth year in a row.

“Many of the team here at Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, myself included, are huge Tigers fans, so it’s fantastic to be able to do our bit to help – the team is a huge part of Shropshire spirit, and one we’re proud to endorse.”