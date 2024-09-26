Magic Mike hits form to pocket superb century

The 56-year-old is regarded as one of Shropshire’s finest players over the past four decades and showcased his talents for Ballpoint D during their Division One clash with Shifnal.

Dorey rolled in a superb 101, just missing out on a potential 135 total clearance when he missed a black attempting to get posoition on the yellow.

But despite Dorey’s stunning performance, Ballpoint D went down 3-2 .

Matt Davies and Mick Brezwyn put Shifnal 2-0 up, before Chris Morgan Adams pulled one back with a fine win over Keith Price. Chris Jones secured the victory for Shifnal, before Dorey’s took centre stage in the final frame of the night against John Fallows.

Dawley B continued their perfect start with a 4-1 win over Dawley G. James Brennan gave Dawley B an early lead, but Laki Badhan levelled with a fine win over Carl Walker.

However, Paul Harper, Ian Duffy and Steve Powell took the final three frames to secure the victory and move Dawley B to the top of the table.

In a thrilling contest, Ballpoint A defeated Ballpoint B 3-2 with Tom Maxfield winning the deciding frame.

Himath Singh and Darren Pountney also won for the A team, with Kev West and Lee Slaz replying.

Bayley L are leading the way in Division Two after storming to a 5-0 win against Bayley Z.

Charlie Newey, Gavin Smallwood, Dave Smallwood, Dan Owen and Paul Smallwood secured the whitewash.

Promotion favourites Anstice got back on track with a convincing 4-1 win at Bayley C.

Noel Stones, Alan Mcdonald, Mark Jones and Nigel Walcroft won for Anstice. Qadir Sabir picked up a consolation for Bayley in the final frame.

Newcomers Shifnal C secured another win, edging out Maddocks E 3-2. The clash was all square at 2-2 after wins for Shifnal’s Krystal Li and Jordan Walker Price had been cancelled out by Tony Garmson and Steve Downs. Kevin Chan then won the deciding frame Shifnal.