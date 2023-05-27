Brennan adds to Maddocks’ haul

snook

Brennan added to his club's stunning haul by being beating Woodfield's Callum Drewett to be crowned Individuals Champion.

So far this season all three of the league’s major individual trophies have been won by players representing league champions Maddocks.

As well as winning the title Maddocks have also been successful in the 3-a-Side and Graham Cooper Doubles knock-outs.

And there is still one Doubles competition to be concluded which includes two Maddocks semi-final parings.

Brennan was celebrating after beating Drewett 3-1 in the final at the Chelmarsh Club.

Prior to the start of the match, the two players agreed that they would use the ‘miss rule’ during the match. This was a first for the Bridgnorth Snooker League and not often used in the amateur game. It was called into use on three occasions.

Drewett started the showdown well and knocked in a commendable 46 break which helped him secure the opening frame.

He also made a good start in the second, but it was Brennan turn to show his steel as he rolled in a 44 break on his way to levelling the match.

Frame three started off a bit scrappy and with a lot of safety play leading to nothing, the two players agreed to a re-rack.

Brennan then took control and confidently won frames three and four to claim the title.

He will collect the Jock Paterson Cup from Shaun Murphy at the season end presentation night at Chelmarsh on June 24.

Final Results