Oswestry Tennis Club serves up a century of sport and friendship
Oswestry tennis club celebrates its hundredth year with a meal, quiz and awards given by the mayor, on September 26, at Oswestry Cricket Club.
By contributor Jo Dalietos
Published
Last updated
All members and their partners past and present are invited to attend, and it promises to be a fun night of celebrations.
The event begins at 6.30pm and anyone interested in attending can contact Gary.jill7@gmail.com by September 12, to secure a ticket.
The club has been one of the longest standing sports clubs in Oswestry, and currently has 80 members who play socially and in the Shropshire league table.